First Foundation Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

