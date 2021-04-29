First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 101,491 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 79,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.