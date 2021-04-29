First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $17.51 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

