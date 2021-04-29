First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

