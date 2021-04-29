First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,249. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

