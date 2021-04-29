First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

