First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

