First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.24.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.64. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

