First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.32.

FM stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,955. The firm has a market cap of C$20.29 billion and a PE ratio of -90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.31.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

