First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.30% of First Republic Bank worth $86,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

FRC traded up $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $185.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,729. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $184.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

