First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.First Solar also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.750 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,860. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.