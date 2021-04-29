First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

FSLR stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.29. 2,908,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,860. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.