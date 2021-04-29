First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.
FSLR stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.29. 2,908,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,860. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
