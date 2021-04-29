First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.90. 52,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 711% from the average session volume of 6,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58.

