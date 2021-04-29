First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 6,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 19,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.