First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.12 and traded as high as $54.57. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 1,677 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

