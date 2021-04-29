First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.40 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 1,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17.

