First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.34 and last traded at $74.24. 420,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 482,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.