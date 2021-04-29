First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $46.74. Approximately 155,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 135,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.39.

