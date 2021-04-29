First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.65. Approximately 45,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 38,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.