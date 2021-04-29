First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 111,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 175,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.