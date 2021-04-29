First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Shares Up 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.98. 499,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 651,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.98.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.