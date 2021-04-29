First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.