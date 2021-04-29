First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FJP opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $54.92.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.