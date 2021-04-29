First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.12 and last traded at $84.18. Approximately 35,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 46,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.47.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.