First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,436. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.
