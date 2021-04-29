First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,436. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

