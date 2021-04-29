First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,295,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.