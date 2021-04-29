First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.91 and last traded at $56.97. 129,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 188,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.