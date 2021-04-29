First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.88 and last traded at $99.10. Approximately 26,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 60,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.