First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 2.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

FDL stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $33.82.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

