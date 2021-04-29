First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) shares were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.14 and last traded at $55.21. Approximately 28,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 31,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.