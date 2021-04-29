First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $32.00. 1,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.