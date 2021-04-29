First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 41,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 199,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.