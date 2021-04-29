First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FPL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 172,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

