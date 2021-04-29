First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the March 31st total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.87 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.