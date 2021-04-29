First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.15. 23,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 12,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81.

