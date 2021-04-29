First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.17 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after buying an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter.

