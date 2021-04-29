First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.05 and last traded at $53.14. 519,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 787,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05.

