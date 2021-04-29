First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.28

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $17.39. First United shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 28,108 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

In other First United news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,415.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,528 shares of company stock valued at $49,335. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First United by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First United by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First United by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First United in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

