FirstEnergy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,828,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

