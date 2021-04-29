FirstService (TSE:FSV) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$209.88.

FSV opened at C$207.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$195.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$182.73. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$106.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$219.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

