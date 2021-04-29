FirstService (TSE:FSV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$216.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

FirstService stock traded down C$3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$203.30. The company had a trading volume of 89,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,716. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$106.90 and a 12 month high of C$219.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$182.73.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

