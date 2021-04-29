Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lessened by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $121.66. 164,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,398. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.