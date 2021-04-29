Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Five9 posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $179.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -338.67 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

