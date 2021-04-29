Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $548.50 million-$551.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.65 million.Five9 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.140 EPS.

Five9 stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.26. 1,185,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.45 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

