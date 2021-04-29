Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $548.5-551.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.61 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.890-0.930 EPS.

Five9 stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,980. Five9 has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

