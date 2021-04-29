Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.50 million-$132.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.95 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.890-0.930 EPS.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $5.24 on Thursday, hitting $174.26. 1,185,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,980. Five9 has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

