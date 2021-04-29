Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.5-132.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.18 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.890-0.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.06.

FIVN traded down $5.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.26. 1,167,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

