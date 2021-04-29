Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FVRR opened at $222.66 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.80 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.98.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

