Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.53). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 520,308 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

