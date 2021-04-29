FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 69.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

